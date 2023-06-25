It is expected that the most skilled football players in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Central America would compete in the Gold Cup 2023.

The United States will play host once again with the intention of successfully defending the title they won in 2021.

Costa Rica will want to get back on track after a string of losses when they open their 2023 Gold Cup campaign against Panama. Los Canaleros, though, have already defeated the Costa Ricans once this year and will be hoping to do so again in Florida.

Keylor Navas, the team’s goalkeeper, and captain, will not be able to feature while Cristian Duarte, a crucial central defender, is also out. The likes of Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Celso Borges, and Joel Campbell, who all played key roles in the country’s run to the 2014 World Cup Quarter-Finals, will be making appearances.

Why is Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz missing the 2023 Gold Cup?

Bryan Ruiz has retired from professional soccer, therefore Costa Rica will also be without him. In December of 2022, he officially ended his football career.

The 26-man group that competed in the Qatar World Cup included the 37-year-old midfielder, who was added to the roster in November. The retirement announcement followed after the tournament, making it his last time playing for the Tricolor.