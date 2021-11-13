Jamaica will host the USA for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final round. Here, check out the date, time and TV channel for this match in the US.

Jamaica and the USA will face each other for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final stage. The hosts will try to get a win at home, while the visitors are going for their third win in a row in the tournament.

The Reggae Boyz drew 1-1 their last match against El Salvador as visitors. They are sixth in the standings with six points, the same amount as Costa Rica and El Salvador. They need to get a win to get into qualifying positions.

Meanwhile, the USA are coming to this match after an important win against Mexico 2-0, which puts them atop of the standings with 14 points, the same as El Tri. However, the win was also key, after a shaky start for the USMNT.

Jamaica vs USA: Date

The national teams of Jamaica and the USA will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Independence Park, Kingston.

Jamaica vs USA: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Jamaica vs USA

The match between Jamaica and USA for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+.