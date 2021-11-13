Jamaica and the USA will face each other for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 final stage. The hosts will try to get a win at home, while the visitors are going for their third win in a row in the tournament.
The Reggae Boyz drew 1-1 their last match against El Salvador as visitors. They are sixth in the standings with six points, the same amount as Costa Rica and El Salvador. They need to get a win to get into qualifying positions.
Meanwhile, the USA are coming to this match after an important win against Mexico 2-0, which puts them atop of the standings with 14 points, the same as El Tri. However, the win was also key, after a shaky start for the USMNT.
Jamaica vs USA: Date
The national teams of Jamaica and the USA will face each other on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The match will be played at Independence Park, Kingston.
Jamaica vs USA: Time by state in the US
ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 2:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Jamaica vs USA
The match between Jamaica and USA for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+.