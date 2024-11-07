Where to watch Chelsea vs Noah live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea take on Noah in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

[Watch Chelsea vs Noah online in the US on Paramount+]

Chelsea’s quest for the Conference League title remains on track as they continue to dominate the competition. With a perfect record of two wins from two matches, the Blues are proving why they’re considered one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Their next challenge comes in the form of Noah, a team aiming to make a statement as one of the tournament’s surprise packages. With 3 points from 6, the Armenian side knows the importance of securing a positive result—not only to improve their standings but also to make an impact against one of the competition’s most formidable teams.

When will the Chelsea vs Noah match be played?

Chelsea will face off against Noah this Thursday, November 7, in a UEFA Conference League Matchday 3 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Goncalo Silva of Noah – IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Chelsea vs Noah: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Noah in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League clash between Chelsea and Noah with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+ and ViX.