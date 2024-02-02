The European Super League simply will not go away, and as difficult as it might seem, it may just be a matter of time. Despite Leagues and even country regulations to prevent the league from coming about, Joan Laporta and Florentino Pérez are hellbent to get the ESL off the ground.



When speaking to Catalan radio RAC 1, the Barcelona executive did not hold back on English clubs who have “pulled out” of the European Super League, Laporta stated he “doesn’t give a f—” if Premier League sides decide to play in the league or not.



Laporta also stated that there are over a dozen clubs that support the European Super League and went on to name them, including all but one LaLiga team.



Joan Laporta lists clubs that support European Super League



Laporta sounded off that, “Inter, Milan, Napoli, Roma, Olympique Marseille, Benfica, Porto, Sporting, Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV, Anderlecht, Club Brugge and all Spanish clubs except Atlético Madrid” want the ESL to get off the ground.



The European Super League announced a new 64 team competition back in December, the announcement was more of a theory than actual announcement since besides Barcelona and Real Madrid no other club is truly among the participants of the league or made formal announcements.



In the last year UEFA has done everything possible, including working with governments and leagues to prevent the creation of the Super League, while Bundesliga sides have been strict that they will not take part at all in the ESL.