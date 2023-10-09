Joao Felix got his career back on track by joining Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. Last season, the Portuguese spent time with Chelsea but couldn’t find any success.

Now, the 23-year-old seems to be rediscovering the best version of himself under Xavi Hernandez. With three goals and three assists in eight appearances, Felix is looking like his true self in Catalonia.

However, it seems that the forward feels he should have four goals instead of three. Joao Felix had a goal disallowed in the dying minutes of the 2-2 draw against Granada, and he doesn’t look happy about it.

Joao Felix shows frustration with disallowed goal on social media

The Portuguese star could have given Barcelona the victory with a successful header at the 92nd minute, but his goal was disallowed as VAR said Ferran Torres was offside. Felix showed discontent on social media, liking posts on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the decision.

One of the posts compares the disallowed goal to one that was awarded to Real Madrid, while another image claims the ball was 4 meters above Torres so he didn’t interfere. Felix also liked a post saying the referee “robbed” Barca.

When is Barcelona’s next game?

Barcelona return to action on Sunday, October 22, when they welcome Athletic Club on Matchday 10 of LaLiga.