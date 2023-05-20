The 2022-23 season is almost down, and Portugal international Joao Felix will soon have to start making preparations for the offseason. His loan from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea is due to end unless the Blues can find an arrangement with the Spanish club to keep using the forward.

The 23-year-old, though, is reportedly uncertain whether or not his time at Stamford Bridge will be extended. However, the London club is now in the 11th position and will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season despite the player’s desire to compete in the tournament.

The rumor mill has it that he would return to Spain this summer, but it doesn’t seem like he has a future there. Felix will be the subject of interest from other teams but the possibility of the Colchoneros getting back more than €90 million for him on a permanent deal has been called into question, though.

What did Joao Felix say regarding Newcastle links?

Joao Felix had been linked to a move to Newcastle this week after the club reportedly offered him a chance to remain in the Premier League for the next campaign. An Instagram post by Portuguese source Eleven Sports included a mocked-up photo of the player in a Magpies shirt, prompting a response from the ex-Benfica academy player.

Felix, however, turned to Instagram to downplay the report, so we may discount them for the time being. He laughed at the remarks, writing, “Just a bunch of know-it-alls!”