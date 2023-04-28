The artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT has just ranked the greatest football/soccer teams ever. Yet, according to Transfermarkt, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City, and a host of other sides are noticeably absent from this list.

Millions of people throughout the globe devote their time and energy to cheering for their favorite football/soccer team. Sports is a huge source of pride for many nations and communities, having created innumerable unforgettable moments from great goals to surprising triumphs.

The clubs that have won the hearts of millions of supporters throughout the world are the beating hearts of the worldwide footballing phenomenon. Football has had many renowned players and unforgettable events, but it is the clubs that have made it what it is today.

The greatest teams in history have left an everlasting influence on the game, from Real Madrid's European domination to Manchester United's worldwide reach. Other clubs have formed in recent years with strong financial support, but they lack the historical and cultural importance of their predecessors since they have not been around as long.

Which are the biggest clubs of all time according to ChatGPT?

Several teams have cemented their legendary status in the sport by winning multiple titles in one season, doing the impossible things, and lifting trophies for the first time in a while. But in recent years, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and even, Chelsea, have emerged as new powerhouses, backed by significant financial resources that have translated into on-field success.

Despite their accomplishments, some argue that these teams should not be included among the all-time greats. Now Transfermarkt have utilized ChatGPT, which is one of the most widely used artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in 2023, to finally determine which teams deserve the title of "biggest" in the beautiful game.

Take a look at the results: