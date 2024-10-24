Jordi Alba's tough admission after qualifying for 2025 Club World Cup with Inter Miami, Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secured a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after winning the Supporters' Shield. Jordi Alba has shared his thoughts on the challenges that lie ahead.

Inter Miami qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup after winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. The MLS team will face giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester City or River Plate, among others. With that in mind, defender Jordi Alba has admitted that Miami will have a ‘difficult’ road ahead, despite having Lionel Messi and other veterans.

“The Club World Cup is important for Inter Miami, in general, I think it is important to face those types of teams,” he said on Friday, according to ESPN. He admitted that while he, and the other former Barcelona players—Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez—, have experience, for the rest of the team will be a new challenge.

“Fortunately, we have already played against them, but practically the entire team has not had the opportunity to play against those types of players, those teams,” he explained. “It will be difficult, it will be difficult. But I think it is a great success to be there, compete to the maximum, as always, and well, see how far we go,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Inter Miami has been one of the most consistent teams in MLS, their selection for the 2025 Club World Cup has raised some eyebrows. While the league held a spot as the host nation’s representative, many felt it should have gone to the MLS Cup winner instead.

(L-R): Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez will return to the FIFA Club World Cup ( Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Speculation has emerged that FIFA’s decision to include Miami in the 2025 Club World Cup, following their Supporters’ Shield win, was driven by a desire to feature Messi in the tournament at all costs. However, head coach Tata Martino dismissed these claims, emphasizing that the team earned their spot through “sporting merit.”

Advertisement

see also Atlanta United set to face Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS playoffs: Coach Valentino sends clear message

Tata Martino says Miami will try to ‘compete in the best way’

Miami broke the MLS record for points in a single-season after beating New England Revolution, with 74 units. However, since weeks before, it has been rumored that they could be selected to play in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Advertisement

“A few weeks ago when it was said that being the best team in the regular season we could have that award or rather be considered to enter the Club World Cup, the fact that the merit lies on the sporting side gives us peace of mind,” Martino said, regarding their participation.

Lionel Messi #10 and Inter Miami lift the Supporters’ Shield after defeating New England Revolution (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We always try to compete in the best way. The elite are the elite and the rest are the rest,” he said. “And there is a reason they are always the same in the elite group, including when those of the elite fight against those of the elite.”

When will Inter Miami play in the 2025 Club World Cup?

The expanded 32-club event will be played in 12 stadiums across the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025. Inter Miami will host the inaugural match of the tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2025, against an undetermined opponent.