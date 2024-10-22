Atlanta United set to face Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS playoffs: Coach Valentino sends clear message

Atlanta United secured their spot in the MLS playoffs after a penalty shootout victory vs Montreal Impact. Now, they’re set to face Inter Miami, and head coach Rob Valentino shared his thoughts on the formidable challenge ahead, particularly regarding Lionel Messi.

Following the conclusion of the Major League Soccer regular season, the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs came down to a Wild Card showdown between Atlanta United and Montreal Impact. After a thrilling 2-2 draw, Atlanta emerged victorious, winning 5-4 on penalties. Next up for the Five Stripes: a showdown with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. And head coach Rob Valentino sent a clear message about the Argentine star.

Valentino, speaking at the post-game press conference, didn’t shy away from the task ahead. “He’s arguably the best player that’s ever played,” he said when asked about Messi. As for how Atlanta plan to neutralize the Argentine legend, Rob acknowledged the challenge. “Every time a team plays them, that’s the question that is asked, right? That’s the golden question. But I think that’s been his whole career.”

The coach emphasized the need to focus not just on Messi but on the entire Inter Miami squad. “We’ve faced him a few times and we know obviously his qualities, but also, at the same time, they’ve got other players that are good too.” Valentino explained. “There has to be a focus on him and also the his teammates around him, and we know what the games are like with them.”

Valentino also pointed out that playing in Miami presents additional challenges beyond just facing Messi. “It’s going to be a different format. Playing in Miami is always a different beast with weather and all those things. So (Messi’s) a talented player and we need to talk about blocking areas and just be hyper alert.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball against Pedro Miguel Amador #18 of Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head-to-head: How Atlanta fared against Inter Miami

In the regular season, Atlanta United faced Inter Miami twice, with favorable results. On May 29, Atlanta triumphed 3-1 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with Saba Lobzhanidze scoring twice and Jamal Thiare adding a third. Messi netted the lone goal for Inter Miami.

In their second meeting, the teams played to a 2-2 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 18. Atlanta’s Aleksey Miranchuk and Lobzhanidze found the back of the net, while David Ruiz and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami. Notably, Messi did not feature in that match due to the ankle injury sustained while playing for Argentina in the Copa America 2024.

A special match for coach Martino

The upcoming clash will carry extra significance for Inter Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. The Argentine tactician previously led Atlanta United, guiding them to their first-ever titles in 2018, including the Eastern Conference Championship and the MLS Cup. Martino’s tenure in Atlanta saw him achieve an impressive win rate of 61.71% across 74 matches.

Now at the helm of Inter Miami, Martino has reunited with one of his former Atlanta players, Julian Gressel, who has become a key figure in his squad. Friday’s playoff match in Miami will undoubtedly be a special reunion for Martino and his former club.

