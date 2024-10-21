Luis Suárez's contract with Inter Miami expires and he expresses his wishes for 2025

Luis Suárez is in great form with Inter Miami. However, with his contract set to expire, the 37-year-old forward has expressed his plans for the future.

Inter Miami are enjoying a great moment after clinching the Supporters’ Shield and breaking the MLS single-season points record with a decisive 6-2 win, highlighted by a Lionel Messi hat-trick and a brace from Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan, who recently retired from La Celeste, is now focused solely on his career with Miami, though his contract is set to expire soon.

Suarez’s current deal with Inter Miami expires on December 31, meaning that he has to make a decision about his future. While he’s enjoying life under head coach Gerardo Martino and sharing the pitch with former FC Barcelona teammates he now considers friends, the veteran forward is uncertain about his next steps.

“My lawyer is in talks with the club, but I’m focused on finishing the season as best as I can,” Suarez said at a recent press conference. “I want to show the club that I’m motivated, in good shape, and eager to remain part of its history. That decision ultimately lies with them. If it were up to me, I would be thrilled to stay.”

With the regular season closed, the 37-year-old forward expressed his desire to help Miami secure their first MLS Cup. “We have a group that wants to win and compete until the end. We’re aiming to lift the cup on December, and bring joy to the fans while achieving the club’s first MLS championship,” he emphasized.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his second goal with Jordi Alba #18 against the New England Revolution (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Martino also weighed in on Suarez’s potential renewal. “Of course, all the high-class players like Luis that we can have and put together much better,” he said. “So surely, if the possibility is given that it will happen.”

Luis Suárez’s Performance at Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami, Suárez has made a significant impact, playing a total of 34 matches (across all competitions) and scoring 24 goals. Additionally, he has provided 12 assists, being one of the most prolific players of the squad.

Suárez is regarded as one of the top contenders for MLS Newcomer of the Year, finishing the season tied with Messi and LAFC’s Denis Bouanga for second place in the MLS Golden Boot Race, with each scoring 20 goals. The top scorer was DC United’s Christian Benteke, who netted 23 goals.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami also expires soon

Although his contract with Inter Miami doesn’t expire until the end of the 2025 MLS season, Messi is not considering a move this year. He has time to weigh his options, but the Argentine appears content, recently expressing his ambition to keep winning with Miami.

