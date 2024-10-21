Trending topics:
MLS

Luis Suárez's contract with Inter Miami expires and he expresses his wishes for 2025

Luis Suárez is in great form with Inter Miami. However, with his contract set to expire, the 37-year-old forward has expressed his plans for the future.

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF waves to fans as he walks off the pitch after the game against the Columbus Crew
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesLuis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF waves to fans as he walks off the pitch after the game against the Columbus Crew

By Natalia Lobo

Inter Miami are enjoying a great moment after clinching the Supporters’ Shield and breaking the MLS single-season points record with a decisive 6-2 win, highlighted by a Lionel Messi hat-trick and a brace from Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan, who recently retired from La Celeste, is now focused solely on his career with Miami, though his contract is set to expire soon.

Suarez’s current deal with Inter Miami expires on December 31, meaning that he has to make a decision about his future. While he’s enjoying life under head coach Gerardo Martino and sharing the pitch with former FC Barcelona teammates he now considers friends, the veteran forward is uncertain about his next steps.

“My lawyer is in talks with the club, but I’m focused on finishing the season as best as I can,” Suarez said at a recent press conference. “I want to show the club that I’m motivated, in good shape, and eager to remain part of its history. That decision ultimately lies with them. If it were up to me, I would be thrilled to stay.”

Advertisement

With the regular season closed, the 37-year-old forward expressed his desire to help Miami secure their first MLS Cup. “We have a group that wants to win and compete until the end. We’re aiming to lift the cup on December, and bring joy to the fans while achieving the club’s first MLS championship,” he emphasized.

luis suarez celebrating

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates his second goal with Jordi Alba #18 against the New England Revolution (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Martino also weighed in on Suarez’s potential renewal. “Of course, all the high-class players like Luis that we can have and put together much better,” he said. “So surely, if the possibility is given that it will happen.”

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets 2024 MLS regular season stats

see also

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets 2024 MLS regular season stats

Luis Suárez’s Performance at Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami, Suárez has made a significant impact, playing a total of 34 matches (across all competitions) and scoring 24 goals. Additionally, he has provided 12 assists, being one of the most prolific players of the squad.

Advertisement
MLS: Lionel Messi’s first ever playoff game for Inter Miami to be streamed on TikTok with exclusive camera on the World Cup winner

see also

MLS: Lionel Messi’s first ever playoff game for Inter Miami to be streamed on TikTok with exclusive camera on the World Cup winner

Suárez is regarded as one of the top contenders for MLS Newcomer of the Year, finishing the season tied with Messi and LAFC’s Denis Bouanga for second place in the MLS Golden Boot Race, with each scoring 20 goals. The top scorer was DC United’s Christian Benteke, who netted 23 goals.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami also expires soon

Although his contract with Inter Miami doesn’t expire until the end of the 2025 MLS season, Messi is not considering a move this year. He has time to weigh his options, but the Argentine appears content, recently expressing his ambition to keep winning with Miami.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Longhorns after painful loss to Georgia
College Football

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Longhorns after painful loss to Georgia

Dolphins announce final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's return in 2024
NFL

Dolphins announce final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's return in 2024

NCAAF News: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sends strong message to Travis Hunter on Heisman Trophy race
College Football

NCAAF News: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sends strong message to Travis Hunter on Heisman Trophy race

49ers brace for worst as Brandon Aiyuk's injury raises major concerns
NFL

49ers brace for worst as Brandon Aiyuk's injury raises major concerns

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo