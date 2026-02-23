Jose Mourinho reportedly makes legal decision for Benfica’s second leg vs Real Madrid after Prestianni-Vinicius incident

In just a few hours, Real Madrid will host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with the series wide open despite the Spaniards holding a 1-0 advantage. Ahead of this crucial matchup, it has been reported that Jose Mourinho has made a legal decision in response to events from the first game involving Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni.

According to Sky Sports, Mourinho intends to exercise his right not to speak before and after the match between Benfica and Real Madrid. Instead, his assistant coach, João Tralhão, will take on media duties.

Despite a UEFA directive mandating head coaches to address the media before and after games, Mourinho is leveraging the red card he received in the first game to justify his decision. This appeal allows him to bypass the usual media obligations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As he is currently suspended, Mourinho will not engage with the media, citing his rights under the established rules. Consequently, his assistant will fulfill all media commitments on Tuesday and after Wednesday’s clash against Los Merengues.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, is shown a red card.

Advertisement

Prestianni receives formal communication from UEFA

Apart from the developments regarding Mourinho, Argentine player Gianluca Prestianni has received formal communication from UEFA related to the incident with Vinicius Jr. in the opening playoff match.

Advertisement

see also Pep Guardiola gets candid about Prestianni’s conduct toward Vinicius Jr during the Benfica vs Real Madrid match

Ultimately, UEFA has sanctioned Benfica’s Prestianni following the controversial incident involving the Brazilian star. Facing this scenario, the Portuguese team is determined to overcome the sanctions and turn the tide in its favor to advance further in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Benfica react to UEFA’s ruling on Prestianni

In light of UEFA’s ruling, Benfica have issued a strong statement in response to the punishment of Prestianni over the allegations from Vinicius Jr. With tensions high, the stage is set for an intense showdown in Spain, as Real Madrid leads by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Without both Mourinho and Prestianni on the bench, Benfica will fight vigorously to secure their spot in the next round of the Champions League. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be fully equipped for this decisive encounter on Wednesday, with Vinicius Jr. confirmed to play against the Portuguese side.

Advertisement

Advertisement