Pep Guardiola gets candid about Prestianni’s conduct toward Vinicius Jr during the Benfica vs Real Madrid match

The incident during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica drew strong reactions from prominent figures across the soccer world. Allegations involving Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr intensified scrutiny over discriminatory conduct on the field. Among those addressing the situation was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola commented on the alleged racist insults directed at Vinicius Jr during the match against Benfica, emphasizing that racism extends far beyond soccer. Speaking at a Friday press conference, the Manchester City coach stated that racism exists throughout society and must be addressed at its roots. He was later asked whether the sport has sufficient tools to combat discriminatory behavior.

“Your skin color or where you were born does not make you better than anyone,” Guardiola said. “There is still a lot of work to do. Racism is in society, not only in soccer.” His remarks reflected a broader concern about systemic issues that extend beyond stadiums and competitions.

Guardiola also stressed the importance of education in preventing discrimination. He argued that teachers and doctors should receive greater investment and recognition, suggesting that long-term solutions begin in schools rather than solely through disciplinary action in sports. The Spanish manager reiterated that societal change requires structural commitment.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica.

How the case is being resolved

There remains the possibility that the incident did not involve racist language. Prestianni reportedly provided his account to UEFA, stating that he used an anti gay slur in Spanish rather than a racial insult. UEFA continued its formal investigation, reviewing testimony and match evidence before reaching any conclusions.

This distinction created two separate concerns. While the reported language may not constitute racial abuse, it could still qualify as discriminatory conduct under UEFA regulations and lead to disciplinary action. As of now, the governing body has not announced a final decision or outlined potential sanctions.

In the meantime, no official ruling has been issued regarding Prestianni’s status. Benfica decided that Prestianni would travel for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid.