UEFA punishes Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni following controversial incident with Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid in Champions League

Gianluca Prestianni’s incident against Vinicius Jr. won’t go unnoticed. The Benfica player has been punished by UEFA and won’t play the second leg of the Champions League series against Real Madrid.
According to Rob Harris of Sky News, UEFA will suspend Prestianni provisionally, meaning the investigation is still on course. The suspension will be for just one game. Hence, Prestianni won’t play against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
This is a developing story…
