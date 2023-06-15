The silly season has begun, and Real Madrid has made the biggest splash, Jude Bellingham will wear white starting next season after a 105 million euro transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham had been on the Real Madrid radar for some time now as the club finally pulled the trigger. Only 19, the English star has already played in Champions League, World Cup qualification, Euro, and World Cup environments.

Upon his presentation, Jude Bellingham did not hide his desire to be a part of a super club and is hopeful Real Madrid can pull off the signing of PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Jude Bellingham on Kylian Mbappe

“If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true. (Mbappe is) a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn’t?”

When speaking on why he wanted to come to Real Madrid, Bellingham stated, “The reason I’ve said it’s the proudest day of my life is because it’s the greatest football club in the history of the game… Not many players get the opportunity to play at such a brilliant, historic club. I feel really grateful.”

“I don’t think about money at all when I make these kind of decisions. I spoke with people when I was given permission by Borussia Dortmund; I spoke to [Madrid chief scout] Juni [Calafat] and [managing director] Jose Angel [Sanchez], and I loved the feeling I got… It wasn’t the case that the other teams were bad; it’s just that, for me, Madrid are the greatest.”