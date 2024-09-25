Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

Julian Alvarez has been adapting to life in Spain and playing under obsessive manager Diego Simeone, who in many ways is like Pep Guardiola.

Julian Alvarez is adjusting to life in LaLiga; the Atletico Madrid striker has so far scored 1 goal in six matches for his new club, but he is slowly adapting to his new teammates and the style of head coach Diego Simeone.



El Cholo, as he is known, has been the manager of Atletico Madrid since 2011, coaching in over 600 games for the club. Diego Simeone’s coaching style is characterized by tactical discipline, intense work ethic, and a strong emphasis on teamwork. He prioritizes defensive solidity, often employing a compact formation that makes it difficult for opponents to penetrate. His teams are known for quick transitions from defense to attack, exploiting spaces left by opponents with fast, dynamic players.

Simeone instills a strong work ethic in his players, emphasizing physical conditioning and mental toughness, making his teams among the hardest-working in the league.



Julian Alvarez on Diego Simeone



In an ESPN interview, The Spider stated, “I like that (Diego Simeone) is intense and always on top of things. He demands a lot from you, trying to push you to grow and find your best version. That’s great because it’s what one wants: to grow and learn many things.

“I’m always open to that. I like the way he lives football, the passion he shows, and what he conveys. That caught my attention. I believe that Atlético Madrid is a place where I can find my best version.”



In many ways, Diego Simeone is a lot like Alvarez’s previous manager, Pep Guardiola, who is often described as meticulous and detail-oriented in his approach to coaching, which can come across as obsessive to some. He is known for his thorough preparation, analyzing opponents extensively, and demanding high standards from his players.

Guardiola pays close attention to tactics, positioning, and even minute aspects of training sessions. This dedication has led to remarkable success at clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, but it also means he has a reputation for being very intense and focused on achieving perfection in his teams’ performances.