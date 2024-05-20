Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp created a very special bond at Liverpool, but now their careers will continue through different paths.

An era has ended for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has lived his last season with the Reds and, after seven years together, Mohamed Salah has decided to bid an emotional farewell to the legendary manager.

In 2015, Liverpool made the bold decision to offer Jurgen Klopp a significant opportunity to demonstrate his managerial skills in the Premier League. The German coach made an immediate impact on the club, guiding it back to its peak form.

In his nine-year tenure with the Reds, Klopp has achieved an impressive tally of eight titles, including a Premier League triumph and a UEFA Champions League victory. However, his time with Liverpool is now drawing to a close as he prepares to depart the team this summer.

Jurgen Klopp receives emotional message from Mo Salah

Liverpool will welcome a new coach for the 2024-2025 season. Following nine years with the Reds, Jurgen Klopp has made the decision to part ways with the team. He has expressed his desire to take a year for himself and his family.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 after a remarkable tenure with Borussia Dortmund. He won two Bundesliga titles with the German club, so the expectations were very high at his arrival to the Premier League.

The ex-Mainz 05 player surpassed those expectations, delivering eight new titles to Liverpool and solidifying his status as one of the premier managers globally through his success in the world’s top league.

Two years after joining Liverpool, he urged the team’s front office to secure the signing of Mohamed Salah, who had enjoyed a remarkable spell with AS Roma. The Egyptian winger quickly forged a strong connection with the manager, enabling him to showcase his abilities to the fullest extent.

Jurgen Klopp, coach of Liverpool FC

Salah was a key player in Klopp’s team. For this reason, the Egyptian forward said goodbye to the manager through a very special message, thanking him for everything that he did for him.

“It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past 7 years,” Salah said on X. “I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again.”

What will Jurgen Klopp do after leaving Liverpool FC?

As mentioned earlier, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to step away from soccer for at least one year. He stated that he wishes to devote more time to his family, and after that period, he will consider whether a return to the sport aligns with his interests.

Klopp made it clear that he won’t manage in the Premier League. His deep attachment to Liverpool rules out this possibility, and there are strong rumors circulating that he could potentially join either Bayern Munich or the German National Team in the near future.