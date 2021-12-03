The Portuguese superstar returned to Manchester United in August; now Italian authorities are probing the transfer after a second raid at Juventus offices.

The ongoing investigation from Italian authorities on Juventus transfers over the last two years continued with a second raid at the club's offices on Thursday. The investigation became public knowledge last Friday when authorities raided the Turin club’s office amid claims that the club has doctored transfer values over a two-year period.

The falsification of these values is for the Turin club to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Since then, the transfer of Cristian Romero to Tottenham and now the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United is under investigation.

The investigation of the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo stems from examining the financial terms of the transfer according to the Daily Mirror. Here are the details of Ronaldo’s move to Juventus and what could happen to Juventus if found guilty of wrongdoing.

The numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to the Red Devils for a fee of €23 million, included in the deal was an added €8 million if the player reached specific performance objectives.

Juventus would report that the sale of Ronaldo had a negative impact on the club of €14 million because of the 2020-21 financial year. A report from the La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that there is a phone call recording where Juventus officials have a discussion about a document regarding the transfer of Ronaldo but said document has yet to be found.

Various transfers including Cristian Romero to Tottenham, Joao Cancelo to Manchester City, and as many as 40 other transfers will be reviewed by Italian authorities. Juventus could be dropped, yet again, to Serie B for wrongdoing and all club officials including President Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved are under investigation.

The players in question and the buying clubs at the moment are guilty of doing nothing wrong, although Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici is under investigation because he worked at Juventus during many of these transfers. Juventus is said to be cooperating with authorities during the investigation.