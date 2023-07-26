Juventus vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online the 2023 Friendly game in your country

Soccer Champions Tour is the name of the tournament that giant clubs are playing to prepare for the season. A friendly game is going to have Juventus facing AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Juventus is preparing to improve from a disappointing season. Despite the performance wasn’t bad overall, the sanction they suffered left them out of Champions League football. However, they are determined to get back to competing for titles.

Milan also had a bad year in Serie A as the defending champions, but their UCL semifinal appearance was an unexpectedly good thing. They are coming from a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in their first friendly. The preseason finishes with a match against Barcelona also in the USA.

Juventus vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will confront AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, Los Angeles County this Thursday, July 27.

Argentina: 11:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 4:30 AM (July 28)

France: 4:30 AM (July 28)

Ghana: 2:30 AM (July 28)

India: 8:00 AM (July 28)

Israel: 5:30 AM (July 28)

Italy: 4:30 AM (July 28)

Kenya: 5:30 AM (July 28)

Malaysia: 10:30 AM (July 28)

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 3:30 AM (July 28)

Norway: 4:30 AM (July 28)

Portugal: 3:30 AM (July 28)

Serbia: 4:30 AM (July 28)

South Africa: 4:30 AM (July 28)

Spain: 4:30 AM (July 28)

Sweden: 4:30 AM (July 28)

United States: 10:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan in your country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

United States: ESPN+