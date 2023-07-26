The Lionel Messi mural that was painted by the Vice City supporters has been vandalized. Images have surfaced on social media of the mural having been covered in purple paint.

According to sources close to the supporters’ club they have confirmed to Bolavip the defacing was done by Orlando City supporters. Preparations are now underway to repair the mural.

Since his arrival Lionel Messi has played 2 games for Inter Miami in front of two sold out crowds and has delivered with three goals in 2 games.

Inter Miami and Orlando City could meet in the Leagues Cup

Orlando City could meet Inter Miami in the round of 32 in the Leagues cup. Orlando City sit second in their group after 1 game and will play Santos of Liga MX next on Saturday July 29th.

Orlando City sits fifth in the MLS East and like most MLS sides are a sea of inconsistency yet has a squad that could reasonably be able to contain the Messi onslaught. The team regularly plays with two holding midfielders and has a formidable attack with DP Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara.