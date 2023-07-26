Chivas make their long-awaited debut in the 2023 Leagues Cup by visiting Cincinnati FC. The game will be played on Thursday, July 27 at TQL Stadium. Right now, it’s one of the greatest possible duels between MLS and Liga MX.

Chivas are having an incredible start in Liga MX’s Apertura 2023 as the best team in the tournament with nine points in three games after victories over Leon, Atletico San Luis and Necaxa.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati FC are living a similar story. Their season has been spectacular as the top team in the Eastern Conference and also in the entire MLS. That’s why this is a clash between two favorites to win the Leagues Cup.

When will Chivas vs Cincinnati FC be played?

Cincinnati FC will host Chivas as part of Group F in the 2023 Leagues Cup on Thursday, July 27 at 8PM (ET). This is the first game for both teams in the tournament and their other rival will be Sporting Kansas City.

Chivas vs Cincinnati FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Cincinnati FC in the US

The match between Chivas and Cincinnati FC in the 2023 Leagues Cup will be available to watch as part of MLS Pass on Apple TV. The top two teams in the group stage advance to the knockout rounds.