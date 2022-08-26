Juventus and AS Roma will meet on Saturday at the Juventus Stadium in Turin for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Check out how to watch or live stream this Italian league game in your country.

Juventus vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus will try to return to victory on Saturday when they host AS Roma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin in a match for the third round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Here you will find the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this Italian league game in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch it live on Paramount+, while in Canada, on FuboTV.

La Vecchia Signora are still unbeaten after two rounds of this 2022-2023 Serie A season. After beating Sassuolo 3-0 in the opening round of the tournament, the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri drew 0-0 at Sampdoria.

AS Roma will be looking to extend their perfect run in the Italian league. The team coached by Jose Mourinho defeated Salernitana 1-0 in the first round and then Cremonese 1-0 last week.

