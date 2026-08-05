Chelsea vs Juventus: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Club Friendly game on August 5, 2026

Chelsea and Juventus meet at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong for a high-profile preseason club friendly on August 5. With both European giants continuing preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, here's how to watch the match.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs. Juventus Tournament Club Friendly Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, Fubo

How to watch Chelsea vs Juventus in the USA

Chelsea and Juventus meet in Hong Kong for one of the biggest preseason friendlies of the summer, and fans in the United States will have multiple ways to follow the action live. The match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo.

Viewers who prefer to stream the game can watch it live on Paramount+, which carries CBS Sports soccer coverage, or through Fubo. Both services are available across a wide range of connected devices.

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Can I watch Chelsea vs Juventus for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans in the U.S. to watch it live at no additional cost during the trial period. Trial availability and duration may vary depending on your location and account status.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chelsea continue their preseason tour of Asia with another high-profile test against Juventus at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. While no trophy is on the line, the match is a key opportunity for Xabi Alonso to fine-tune his squad ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The Blues are using these friendlies to build chemistry, improve match fitness and integrate several new arrivals, while also giving valuable minutes to players returning from injury or international duty.

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Chelsea players pose for a team photo during the Sydney Super Cup match (Source: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

For Juventus, the fixture represents one of the toughest challenges of their summer schedule. The Serie A giants are expected to field a strong lineup as they continue preparing for the new campaign, with manager Igor Tudor looking to establish consistency before competitive action begins later this month.

What time is the Chelsea vs Juventus match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 7:30 AM ET. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time (ET): 7:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 6:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:30 AM