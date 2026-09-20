Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 20, 2026

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Matchday 7 of LaLiga. With the two Madrid giants separated by only two points and Barcelona setting the early pace, here is how to watch the derby live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, September 20, 2026 Time 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes, ESPN2 Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the USA

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will be available to watch in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with streaming available through Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo customers can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid through the 5-day free trial. The platform’s current U.S. listings show the free trials for its featured Sports + News, Pro, Elite and Latino plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Madrid derby arrives with Real Madrid on 15 points and Atletico Madrid on 13 after six league matches, leaving the two rivals within striking distance of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Real Madrid have won five of their six games, while Atletico have four wins, one draw and one defeat. Barcelona currently lead with 18 points, meaning both Madrid clubs have an opportunity to close the gap before the international break.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Francisco Macia/Getty Images)

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Atletico have built momentum heading into the derby. Diego Simeone‘s side followed a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad with a 4-0 win against Osasuna, with Jonathan David, Lee Kang-in, Robin Le Normand and Alex Baena finding the net. The result moved Atletico to 13 points and into third place.

Real Madrid arrive after a more dramatic Matchday 6. Jose Mourinho‘s team defeated Elche 3-2 away from home, with Carlos Espi scoring the decisive goal late in the match after Madrid had twice taken the lead through Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe. It was Madrid’s fifth league victory of the campaign and kept them two points ahead of Atletico.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (5-3-2): Jan Oblak; Alex Grimaldo, David Hancko, Cristian Romero, Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente; Alex Baena, Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in; Jonathan David, Giuliano Simeone.

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Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match kicks off on Sunday, September 20, at 10:15 a.m. ET. The game starts at 4:15 p.m. local time in Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Eastern Time: 10:15 AM

Central Time: 9:15 AM

Mountain Time: 8:15 AM

Pacific Time: 7:15 AM