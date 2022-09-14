Juventus take on Benfica today at Juventus Stadium in Turin for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Juventus and Benfica face each other today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Juventus Stadium in Turin. The Italians want to show their attacking power, but the visitors have a good defense. After losing in the opening round to PSG, La Vecchia Signora will be looking for their first win in this edition of the European tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Juventus couldn't do anything to stop PSG on the road, it was a perfect game to see who had the best attack in Group H and apparently the French team is superior to the Italians. Juventus lost against PSG 2-1.

Benfica are one of the underdogs in the group, but they are not as weak as the other teams think. Currently they are leading the standings within the group thanks to an easy victory against Maccabi Haifa.

Juventus vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 15

Juventus vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

