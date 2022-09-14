Juventus and Benfica face each other today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Juventus Stadium in Turin. The Italians want to show their attacking power, but the visitors have a good defense. After losing in the opening round to PSG, La Vecchia Signora will be looking for their first win in this edition of the European tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).
Juventus couldn't do anything to stop PSG on the road, it was a perfect game to see who had the best attack in Group H and apparently the French team is superior to the Italians. Juventus lost against PSG 2-1.
Benfica are one of the underdogs in the group, but they are not as weak as the other teams think. Currently they are leading the standings within the group thanks to an easy victory against Maccabi Haifa.
Juventus vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 15
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 15
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Juventus vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Belize: ESPN 4 Norte
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2
Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TVMNews+, TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
South Sudan: TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now