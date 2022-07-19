Juventus will take on Chivas for a preseason matchup at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this preseason game in the US.

Juventus and Chivas will play against each other for a 2022 preseason matchup at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or stream live this game. If you are in the US tune in to fuboTV.

Juventus want to start off their US pre-season tour with a win. The team managed by Massimiliano Allegri has two more friendly games in US soil. Those games are against Barcelona and Real Madrid. Then, they will head to Tel-Aviv to play against Atletico Madrid.

Whereas Chivas haven't got a good start in the 2022 Apertura Liga MX. The team managed by Ricardo Cadena is most likely to play with an alternate starting lineup as their good players have to balance between their Liga MX participation and these friendly games.

Juventus vs Chivas: Date

Juventus will face Chivas at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET) for a friendly matchup in a pre-season tour in the US. For the Italian side, this game kicks-off their pre-season tour, whereas the Mexican side has already started their national league games.

Juventus vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Chivas in the US

This 2022 Friendly matchup between Juventus and Chivas to be played on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV for the United States. Other options are: FOX Deportes and FOX Sports App