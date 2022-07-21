Juventus and Chivas will play against each other for a 2022 Friendly game in the US. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Juventus vs Chivas: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Friendly game in the US

Juventus and Chivas will face-off for a 2022 Club Friendly matchup. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

Juventus have had just a couple of trainning sesions before this game. It is unclear how Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri is going to set up their starting lineup. Although, some of their recent signed players will have some minutes of play as they seek to build up chemistry on the pitch.

On the other side, Chivas are aware that this friendly game will be watched all over the world. Therefore, Ricardo Cadena who is Chivas' coach, knows that they need to have an decent performance in Las Vegas. Therefore, it may be possible that Chivas will set up a decent starting lineup for this matchup.

Juventus vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: fuboTV

Juventus vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Juventus vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Juventus and Chivas will play against each other for the first time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Italian side are in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 Season. Juventus will play both the Italian Serie A League and the Champions League. It is yet unclear if both Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will have some minutes of play.

Whereas Chivas may have to set up a good starting lineup as they know this matchup will be watched worldwide. Therefore, this will be Santiago Ormeño's first game as a Chivas player. Ormeño is the most recent signed player by the Chivas front office.

How to watch Juventus vs Chivas in the US

This 2022 Friendly matchup between Juventus and Chivas to be played on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV for the United States. Other options are: FOX Deportes and FOX Sports App.

Juventus vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Club Friendly game. According to Caliente, Juventus are favorites to win this game with -239 odds, while Chivas have +600 odds to win in Las Vegas. A draw would result in a +375 payout.