Juventus vs Lazio: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Coppa Italia semifinal first leg

Juventus are set to square off against Lazio in a captivating clash for the first leg of the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia semifinals. This comprehensive overview provides detailed information about the match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.

This highly anticipated match holds significant intrigue as two strong Serie A teams go head-to-head, sharing a common objective. With Lazio ousted from the Champions League and both teams trailing in the Serie A title race, the Coppa Italia presents their sole opportunity to get a title this season.

In their recent encounter on Matchday 30 of the Serie A, Lazio emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win over Juventus, courtesy of a late goal by Marusic. However, as they meet again in the Coppa Italia semifinals, both sides are poised to unleash their full potential in pursuit of securing a coveted spot in the grand final.

Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 3)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 3)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 3)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

Indonesia: TVRI Video

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: Canale 5, Lazio Style Channel, Mediaset Infinity

Mexico: ESPN Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Startimes World Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Paramount+