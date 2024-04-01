Juventus are set to square off against Lazio in a captivating clash for the first leg of the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia semifinals. This comprehensive overview provides detailed information about the match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.
This highly anticipated match holds significant intrigue as two strong Serie A teams go head-to-head, sharing a common objective. With Lazio ousted from the Champions League and both teams trailing in the Serie A title race, the Coppa Italia presents their sole opportunity to get a title this season.
In their recent encounter on Matchday 30 of the Serie A, Lazio emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win over Juventus, courtesy of a late goal by Marusic. However, as they meet again in the Coppa Italia semifinals, both sides are poised to unleash their full potential in pursuit of securing a coveted spot in the grand final.
Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 3)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 3)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 3)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 3)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 3)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
Indonesia: TVRI Video
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Italy: Canale 5, Lazio Style Channel, Mediaset Infinity
Mexico: ESPN Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Startimes World Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Paramount+