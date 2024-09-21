Juventus vs Napoli: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 5

Trending topics:
Juventus and Napoli square off in a Matchday 5 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Juventus and Napoli are set to clash in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through various streaming platforms. Find how to watch this game in your country.

One of Serie A‘s marquee matchups this weekend will see Juventus and Napoli face off in a high-stakes battle, while the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter also looms large. Juventus, fresh off an impressive Champions League performance, come into the match brimming with confidence.

The Vecchia Signora displayed their trademark solidity in their continental debut and, with their strong start to the Serie A season, they are widely viewed as favorites. On the other hand, Napoli are riding high after three straight victories and are eager to continue their surge up the standings. Since derbies are unpredictable, they are confident in their ability to knock off the Turin giants.

Juventus vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 22)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 22)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 22)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Alessandro Buongiorno of Napoli SSC – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Juventus vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360 SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

