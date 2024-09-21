Juventus vs Napoli: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 5

Juventus and Napoli square off in a Matchday 5 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Juventus and Napoli are set to clash in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through various streaming platforms. Find how to watch this game in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Napoli for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

One of Serie A‘s marquee matchups this weekend will see Juventus and Napoli face off in a high-stakes battle, while the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter also looms large. Juventus, fresh off an impressive Champions League performance, come into the match brimming with confidence.

The Vecchia Signora displayed their trademark solidity in their continental debut and, with their strong start to the Serie A season, they are widely viewed as favorites. On the other hand, Napoli are riding high after three straight victories and are eager to continue their surge up the standings. Since derbies are unpredictable, they are confident in their ability to knock off the Turin giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Juventus vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 22)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 22)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 22)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Alessandro Buongiorno of Napoli SSC – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Juventus vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360 SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports