Juventus vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus face off against PSV on league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the information you need to catch the action live in your country.

Juventus kick off their Champions League campaign, aiming to make a deep run despite not boasting the most star-studded roster. The Italian giants have shown an improvement compared to last season. As one of the tournament’s dark horses, Juventus are eager to prove they’re capable of contending for big things, starting with a strong opening performance.

Standing in their way are PSV, who are in red-hot form in the Eredivisie. The Dutch side sits atop the league with a perfect record, securing 15 points from 15 possible, while scoring 20 goals and conceding just 3. PSV will be looking to carry that momentum into the Champions League and replicate their domestic dominance on the European stage.

Juventus vs PSV: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, UniMás