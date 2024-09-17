Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus take on PSV in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including complete match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC
© IMAGO / Giuseppe MaffiaDusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Juventus face off against PSV on league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the information you need to catch the action live in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs PSV live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Juventus kick off their Champions League campaign, aiming to make a deep run despite not boasting the most star-studded roster. The Italian giants have shown an improvement compared to last season. As one of the tournament’s dark horses, Juventus are eager to prove they’re capable of contending for big things, starting with a strong opening performance.

Standing in their way are PSV, who are in red-hot form in the Eredivisie. The Dutch side sits atop the league with a perfect record, securing 15 points from 15 possible, while scoring 20 goals and conceding just 3. PSV will be looking to carry that momentum into the Champions League and replicate their domestic dominance on the European stage.

Advertisement

Juventus vs PSV: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

PSV player Tygo Land – IMAGO / Pro Shots

PSV player Tygo Land – IMAGO / Pro Shots

Advertisement

Juventus vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, UniMás

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Yankees star Juan Soto reportedly targeted by surprise NL contender
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees star Juan Soto reportedly targeted by surprise NL contender

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission after loss to Atlanta Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission after loss to Atlanta Falcons

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games
Soccer

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Alex Cora under investigation after making big admission about Yankees' Aaron Judge
MLB

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Alex Cora under investigation after making big admission about Yankees' Aaron Judge

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo