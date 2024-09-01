Juventus vs Roma: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

Juventus and Roma square off in a Matchday 3 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Juventus and Roma are set to clash in a highly anticipated Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Get all the details on where to watch the action, whether it’s on TV or via streaming, and make sure you don’t miss any of the key highlights from this exciting matchup.

Juventus have kicked off their Serie A campaign with a perfect start, notching two wins in their first two matches. As the only team to achieve back-to-back victories in the opening Matchdays, the Bianconeri are eager to secure a third straight win that would solidify their position at the top of the standings.

Next up, Juventus face a stern test against Roma in a highly anticipated derby clash. The Giallorossi have struggled out of the gate, managing just one point from a possible six, and will be desperate to bounce back against a Juventus side that appears to be in unstoppable form.

Juventus vs Roma: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 2)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 2)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 2)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 2)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 2)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Leandro Paredes of AS Roma – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Juventus vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC

