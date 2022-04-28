Real Madrid's recent successes have been largely due to Karim Benzema. Here find out how many titles the Frenchman has won in his career so far.

How many titles does Karim Benzema have? Complete list by year of trophies won by the French striker

Karim Benzema is a striker for both the French national team and Real Madrid. He has been the driving force behind Los Blancos' recent achievements. His admirers and friends refer to him as "Coco" because of his remarkable prowess as a striker.

At the age of nine, he joined French side Lyon, where he made his professional debut in the 2004-05 season and came to prominence in the 2007-08 season, scoring over 30 goals and leading the Les Gones to their sixth consecutive league victory.

The Frenchman has spent over two decades in the sport, playing a variety of positions under several coaches. He is quite adaptable in his field of specialization, which is what distinguishes him as a one-of-a-kind attacker. He is recognized as one of the finest strikers of his time, a creative and prolific forward famed for his playmaking and finishing.

Karim Benzema titles by year

Karim, who now plays for the Spanish club Real Madrid, is generally regarded as one of the top attackers in the world. He's also the club's third all-time leading goalscorer and all-time assist provider, with thirteen accolades to his name.

The star born in 1987, started his professional career in 2005 with Lyon, where he was a part of three Ligue 1 championship victories. In 2008, he finished as the league's top goalscorer and won his fourth championship and first Coupe de France. When Benzema moved to Real Madrid for €35 million in 2009, he set a new French record for a transfer.

Benzema rose to fame at Real Madrid after a shaky start to his career. He has twenty trophies to his name, including three La Liga crowns, two Copas del Rey, and four UEFA Champions League titles, and is the club's third-highest all-time goalscorer and all-time assist provider.