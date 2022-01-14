France Football announced who they believe was the best French soccer player in 2021 and the Real Madrid forward came in first.

It has been a year of redemption so to speak for Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid forward not only scored goals at will in LaLiga he also helped the French national team win the UEFA Nations League. Off the pitch Benzema had to deal with his extortion case but on the field, he was all business putting the ball in the back of the net.

Now popular soccer magazine France Football named him the best French soccer player of 2021. "I've become the No.9 that I always wanted to be," Benzema told the publication upon receiving the award. Benzema has been one of the most consistent French soccer players over the last 10 years, he has over 300 goals for Real Madrid.

Benzema’s return to the French national team after 5 years and made an instant impact for the squad, his national team return was what pushed his nomination over the line. Benzema scored 9 goals in 13 games for France since his return in 2021.

Karim Benzema wins best French soccer player of 2021

Karim Benzema won the award over PSG star Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante, who had a sensational season last year. Benzema has won 26 titles in his career between Lyon, Real Madrid, and France.

This season, the French striker has 23 goals in 26 games and will most likely be in the running next year for the award and will be a lock for France in the 2022 World Cup.