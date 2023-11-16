Kim Kardashian and soccer go together now like peanut butter and jelly. The major celebrity and activist has been to a number of major soccer events with her children, as her son Saint is a big-time soccer fan.

Kim Kardashian and her family were at Inter Miami’s match where Lionel Messi made his debut, they were also at PSG and Arsenal games. Messi actually took the time to pose for a picture with her children, Kardashian remarked it as a very memorable moment for her kids.

Now in an interview for GQ, Kim Kardashian admitted to “freaking out” when she met Manchester City’s biggest star, Erling Haaland.

Kim Kardashian on meeting Erling Haaland

Kardashian stated of the meeting in Italy, “I was in Italy, and I see Erling Haaland and I freaked the f*** out because I know my son would be so excited! So, I’m like such a loser FaceTiming at this event being like, ‘Saint, you’ll never guess who I ran into!’

The event in question was a Dolce and Gabbana fashion event, Haaland posed for a picture with Kardashian.

Saint West’s favorite player

While Saint West was able to meet Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian confirmed that Saint is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. At the time, Kardashian stated, ‘My son is everything Cristiano Ronaldo. We’re definitely Inter Miami fans,’ she continued.

‘We had so much fun at PSG, every stadium is so different. At Arsenal, everyone’s been so good. I don’t know every team; I’m not going to pick a team just yet. But yeah, I’m a soccer mom.”