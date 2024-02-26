With Lionel Messi in MLS, even the most famous people in the US are making sure to attend an Inter Miami game at least once. On Sunday, it was the turn for Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint, to meet the Argentine star.

The media personality and businesswoman was happy to share a video of her son leading the Herons out for the away game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park holding Messi’s hand.

“Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!,” Kardashian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from Kardashian, the likes of Halle Berry, Novak Djokovic and Edward Norton were also at the stadium. Messi, who scored a late equalizer in LA, had already drawn the attention from other famous stars in America.

Last week, Will Smith was in attendance to watch the Opening Game of the 2024 MLS season between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium. Before that, the likes of LeBron James, Owen Wilson, and Selena Gomez also watched Messi in action for the Herons.

Users react to Kardashian’s son walking out with Messi

While Kim Kardashian was proud to share an unforgettable moment for her son, the reaction on social media wasn’t so nice, with many users complaining unprivileged kids would also love to have the opportunity to walk onto the field alongside Messi. However, others defended Kardashian by pointing out how much her son loves the sport.

A devoted soccer fan, Saint has also gotten the chance to meet other idols such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. Now that he got to meet Messi and walk next to him onto a game, he’s completed the dream of anyone who loves this sport.