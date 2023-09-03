Everyone wants to see Lionel Messi playing in the MLS, including celebrities. In the game against LAFC, the Argentine striker was close to scoring the second goal of the night for Inter Miami, and his play left Selena Gomez in complete shock in the stands.

BMO Stadium received Inter Miami’s visit for the second time in its history. However, this game was going to be different for LAFC, as the squad from Florida had a new face to lead the team: Lionel Messi.

This summer, Inter Miami decided to sign Lionel Messi as a free agent. The move surprised everyone, and all the fans in the United States are eager to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion perform in each MLS stadium across the country.

WATCH: Selena Gomez couldn’t believe Lionel Messi’s near-goal against LAFC

There’s no doubt that Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS has been one of the most shocking moves during this summer’s transfer window. The Argentine forward has had an incredible run with Inter Miami so far, but he still has some huge challenges up ahead.

Today, Inter Miami faced LAFC at BMO Stadium. As many are aware, Los Angeles is home to numerous celebrities. Edward Norton, Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, among other prominent names, attended the game to watch Lionel Messi in action, and he left a lasting impression on each of them.

During the first half of the game, with Inter Miami leading 1-0, Lionel Messi had a chance to make it 2-0. The team’s captain entered the box through the center and took a shot, but John McCarthy managed to stop the ball. The play left Selena Gomez in complete shock as she couldn’t believe it didn’t result in a goal.