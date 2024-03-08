Neymar continues his recovery from a serious knee injury that occurred in October 2023 during a match against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. The Brazilian star was the major signing for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but he has barely been able to play for his new team.

The rehabilitation process will make him miss the 2024 Copa America in the United States, so the player will have to wait until practically August for his official return towards the next season of the Saudi Pro League.

However, being away from the playing field, Neymar has had time to focus on other projects and attend special events. For instance, a few weeks ago, he was at the Bahrain Grand Prix where he confirmed his desire to play with Lionel Messi.

Now, a new adventure is ready for Ney as it has been confirmed that he will participate in the renowned Kings League, a project that has been promoted globally by Gerard Pique.

Neymar will be in the Kings League

The Kings League will have its first World Cup in 2024 and Mexico was selected as the official venue. 32 teams will try to hoist the trophy: 10 from Kings League Spain, 10 from Kings League Americas and 12 guests teams from around the globe.

The tournament organizers have confirmed the presence of Neymar, who, alongside the Brazilian legend of Futsal, Falcao, will be the president of one of the teams: Furia FC.

Furthermore, Allan Rodrigues, the famous streamer O Estagiario, will be a third president of Furia FC working with Neymar and Falcao. It’s important to remember that the event is scheduled from May 26th to June 9th.

The Kings League even joked about Neymar joining the tournament with a photo of the Brazilian player alongside Gerard Pique. It came with the famous phrase the Spanish defender used when Ney was supposed to stay in Barcelona after receiving an offer from PSG. “He stays.”