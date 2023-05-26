Koln vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Koln will receive Bayern Munich this Saturday, May 27 for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the great definition of the Bundesliga championship and it will undoubtedly be exciting. Of the 5 major leagues in Europe, it is the only one that reaches the final Matchday with two teams with a chance of being champion in what is expected to be an exciting finale. One of those teams is precisely Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian team lost an important game against RB Leipzig the previous Matchday, and with Borussia Dortmund‘s victory against Augsburg, they fell 1 point behind. They don’t depend on themselves, but they must win if they want to have a chance. Their rivals will be Koln, a team that does not play for any specific objective.

Koln vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (May 28)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (May 28)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Koln vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 3

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet 360

Croatia: Sport club 4 Croatia

Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Arena, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: sky sports arena

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Arena, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+.