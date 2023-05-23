Barcelona got back to the top in Spain, but they’re far from satisfied. Now that they’ve finally won the LaLiga title after years of wait, Robert Lewandowski and company want to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title.

Barca haven’t been crowned in Europe since 2015, when the offensive trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar (MSN) led them to glory in Germany. Many things have happened since then, but the club aims to recover continental prominence.

The front office seems to be working on it, as Messi could return as a free agent in the summer. In the meantime, it looks like Lewandowski is also trying to help by tempting a former Bayern teammate to join him at the Catalan club.

Robert Lewandowski persuades Joshua Kimmich to join him at Barcelona

“I would say to Joshua Kimmich that coming to Barcelona is worth it”, Lewandowski said, via SB Nation. “The environment here is different than in Bavaria. They are two big clubs, but everything is different. Of course the daily life, the language, the experience, the challenges…everything”.

Joshua Kimmich would certainly be an interesting addition for Barca, since his style of play matches with Xavi Hernandez’s soccer philosophy. Besides, with Sergio Busquets gone, Barcelona could use extra help in the middle of the park.

However, any deal for Kimmich may not come cheap. Since he’s still under contract until 2025, Bayern will probably have a high asking price, one that Barca may not be able to afford in the foreseeable. Still, it’s too soon to tell.