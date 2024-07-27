Snoop Dogg made headlines a few days ago when he carried the torch before the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, the famous singer did it again as a spectacular fan of Team USA in swimming.

This Saturday, the Men’s 4x100m Free Relay was the most anticipated event considering there were no gold medals yet for the United States overall. Massive pressure for Caeleb Dressel, Jack Alexy, Chris Guliano and Hunter Armstrong.

In the end, Dressel received a big advantage in the final relay and delivered a tremendous performance to secure the top place in the podium. A few moments later, the broadcast showed the rapper absolutely ecstatic in La Defense Arena.