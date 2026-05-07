Cristiano Ronaldo can clinch SPL title against Karim Benzema as Al Nassr win before Al Hilal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr secured a vital win over Al Shabab, moving within striking distance of the Saudi Pro League title in next week’s showdown against Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one step closer to lifting his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia. Following a high-stakes 4-2 victory over Al Shabab, Al Nassr have taken a massive stride toward the Saudi Pro League title. The stage is now set for a potential championship-clinching match in the next round against their fiercest rivals, Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal.

The Al Nassr captain was instrumental in the victory, netting a goal to seal the result and reach the historic 100-goal milestone in the Saudi Pro League. However, it was Joao Felix who stole the headlines with a brilliant hat trick, leading the charge and ensuring the club walked away with all three points.

With this result, Al Nassr extend their lead at the top of the table to 82 points, currently five points clear of Al Hilal (who hold a game in hand). With only two matches remaining in the season, the upcoming fixture serves as a literal final; a victory for Ronaldo’s side would make it mathematically impossible for Al Hilal to catch them, officially ending the title race.

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Ronaldo eyes a historic multi-trophy campaign

This season is shaping up to be one for the record books for the Portuguese superstar. Beyond being on the verge of his first domestic league title in Riyadh, Al Nassr are also just one match away from international glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Jorge Jesus’ men have reached the final of the AFC Champions League Two, where they are scheduled to face Japan’s Gamba Osaka on Saturday, May 16. Should they emerge victorious, Al Nassr would become the first Saudi Arabian club in history to win this specific continental trophy.

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While Ronaldo previously led the team to the Arab Club Champions Cup—scoring a brace in a 2-1 win over Al Hilal—that trophy is not officially recognized by FIFA or the AFC. This month offers him the chance to fill his cabinet with official silverware.

A century of goals in Saudi Arabia

Beyond the team’s success, the match against Al Shabab marked yet another landmark in Ronaldo’s legendary career. By finding the back of the net, he officially reached 100 goals in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo now sets his sights on becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. While he still trails Omar Al Somah (161 goals), the 41-year-old’s current form—28 goals in 34 games this season—suggests that no record is safe from the most prolific scorer in the history of the game.