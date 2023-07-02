Kylian Mbappe has to make the most important decision of his career. The French star is 24-years old and is divided between two very different options: PSG or Real Madrid.

Mbappe has one year remaining in his contract with Paris-Saint Germain. However, he has decided not to exercise a clause to extend that agreement until 2025 and that’s why, just six months from now, Kylian will be free to negotiate with any club in the world.

Of course, Real Madrid know this and are ready to make a move. According to many reports, they could offer $200 million to sign Kylian Mbappe immediately or they could wait and get him at no cost in the summer of 2024. Though president Florentino Perez is trying to make a final push, a recent event might derail his hopes.

PSG launches new campaign including Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain announced on social media their away kit for the 2023-2024 season. Any other year, the situation wouldn’t have been special at all. However, this time there was a big catch.

During the official video to present the new jersey, many players from PSG appear wearing the spectacular white shirt. In a shocking turn of events, Kylian Mbappe was one of them.

On Instagram and Twitter, Kylian Mbappe appears smiling as he poses with the latest jersey of Paris Saint-Germain. Right now, at least watching all those images, Mbappe doesn’t look like a player who is ready to leave for Real Madrid.