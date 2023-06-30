Joao Felix was supposed to lead a new generation of soccer stars after Atletico Madrid paid a $140 million transfer fee to Benfica in 2019. However, the Portuguese player hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

Diego Simeone had enough of Felix in Spain and, on January of 2023, he went to Chelsea on loan. Though the Blues built a stellar roster with names such as Enzo Fernandez or Mykhaylo Mudryk, the season ended in total failure.

Graham Potter was sacked, Frank Lampard didn’t change anything as interim coach and the club couldn’t qualify for any European competition. Now, Joao Felix might have hinted a massive move for his future and it could be far away from the Premier League.

Joao Felix ‘likes’ the arrival of Luis Enrique to PSG

This Friday, Joao Felix shocked on social media as he gave a like in a post published by Fabrizio Romano. It was a report of the famous journalist in which he almost guaranteed that Luis Enrique will be the new coach of PSG.

“Here we go: Luis Enrique. Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to seal agreement with Luis Enrique. He’s set to sign.” That was the message by Romano and, just a few minutes later, Joao Felix’s like was seen on Instagram.

Of course, no one knows the reason for him to do that and there isn’t a big connection between Joao Felix and Luis Enrique. However, during the last few days, many rumors have pointed out that PSG see the Portuguese player as the new face of the team considering Lionel Messi is out and Kylian Mbappe might go to Real Madrid.