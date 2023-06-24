Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will not play together anymore after the star from Argentina decided to sign for Inter Miami in the MLS. It was a bittersweet ending for a duo destined to dominate in Europe.

However, things didn’t work out well at Paris Saint-Germain as the French club couldn’t succeed at the Champions League. Messi was the one to blame according to fans, especially after the epic rivalry with Mbappe in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

So, at least during this tenure with PSG, Kylian Mbappe was never seen as a big friend of Lionel Messi. In fact, Neymar remained the closest person to him. Now, in a shocking turn of events, things might have been a little different.

Kylian Mbappe’s epic message for Lionel Messi’s birthday

Today, Lionel Messi is celebrating his 36th birthday and Kylian Mbappe publicly congratulated him. The words used by the French star in an Instagram post showed a remarkable and unexpected closeness between them. By the way, he wrote it entirely in Spanish.

“Happy birthday, legend. I wish you the best possible day with your family and friends. Thanks for these two years together in Paris. I learned a lot from you as a player, teammate, rival and man. Just for that I’m thankful. Good luck in your new adventure.”

Mbappe accompanied the heartfelt message with a picture taken during the final at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The French star and Messi appear holding hands near midfield. This is just a moment never seen before in the relationship between them.