Kylian Mbappe raises alarms after asking to be subbed off in Real Madrid’s draw vs Real Betis

Real Madrid dropped two vital points in the LaLiga standings as Real Betis secured a late equalizer on Friday. However, the most alarming development for both the Spanish giants and the French national team was Kylian Mbappe signaling for a substitution just minutes before the final whistle.

With only 48 days remaining until the 2026 World Cup, the French forward asked to be replaced in the 81st minute with an apparent injury. Following the substitution, Mbappe bypassed the bench and headed directly to the locker room.

Initial reports from Spain suggest a minor muscular discomfort, but the club will wait for comprehensive medical scans on Saturday to ensure the star’s physical status hasn’t taken a major hit.

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Mounting injury crisis for Real Madrid

If a significant injury to Mbappe is confirmed, it would present a massive tactical challenge for manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already navigating a squad decimated by absences.

RARE MOMENT AS MBAPPE ASKS TO BE SUBBED-OFF.LOOKS LIKE HE'S INJURED!!#RealBetisRealMadridpic.twitter.com/67v07Uinj8 — StatPad Football📊📈📉 (@StatPadFootball) April 24, 2026

The French star would join an infirmary that has been crowded for months, starting with long-term casualties Thibaut Courtois, currently recovering from a tear, and Rodrygo, who remains out after suffering an ACL rupture in his right knee earlier this season.

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The defensive unit is also under severe strain following the loss of Eder Militao. The Brazilian center-back had recently returned from a lengthy layoff only to suffer a femoral biceps injury in his left leg during the victory over Alaves. This latest setback has officially ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Similarly, Arda Guler has seen his season come to a premature end due to an identical hamstring injury, leaving Arbeloa with dwindling options as the season reaches its climax.

Real Madrid’s title hopes fading

The draw against Real Betis was a critical juncture for Real Madrid to keep their championship aspirations alive. However, after conceding a late equalizer in the final minute, Los Blancos have suffered a major setback, leaving Barcelona as the overwhelming favorite to secure the LaLiga crown.

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Following the latest results, Barcelona currently hold an eight-point lead over Real Madrid with a game in hand. Should Hansi Flick’s men defeat Getafe on Saturday, April 25, they will widen the gap to 11 points with only five matches remaining in the schedule—a margin that would effectively seal the title race.