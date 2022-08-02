Los Angeles Galaxy will play against Chivas Guadalajara for the 2022 Leagues Cup. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online this game in the United States.

Los Angeles Galaxy and Chivas Guadalajara will face each other for the 2022 Leagues Cup. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that are not having their best moment in the league of their respective countries face each other in this 2022 edition of the Leagues Cup. On the LA Galaxy side, they are one point away from the last qualified for the MLS round of 16, but if we take into account that for almost the entire regular season they were among those qualified, this result does not end up being entirely good.

Chivas Guadalajara, meanwhile, have had a pretty bad start: they have barely been able to get 5 points in 6 games, product of 5 draws and one loss. In other words, they couldn't win at the start of this Liga MX Apertura 2022. However, when they played against strong teams from Europe they did quite well, so perhaps this one is no exception.

LA Galaxy vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Live stream: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs Chivas: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams there is only a single precedent and it is from quite some time ago. Specifically, it is from July 29, 2007, where both teams met for the North American Super League. On that occasion it was a 2-1 victory for Chivas Guadalajara with goals from Francisco Rodriguez and Omar Bravo, while Landon Donovan scored for the LA Galaxy.

How to watch or live stream LA Galaxy vs Chivas in the US

LA Galaxy and Chivas will play for the Matchday 24 of the MLS this Wednesday, August 3 at 8:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: ESPN, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

LA Galaxy vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven't named their favorites for this game yet, but they will for sure in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the chosen ones are Los Angeles Galaxy, who have seen playing better.

