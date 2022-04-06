LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are ready to clash for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Date, time and TV Channel for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS season in the US

LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will face each other in a new edition of ‘El Trafico’ for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season. The hosts want to get closer to the top spot in the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial).

The home side has had a good start of the season and the team is currently in the third spot of the Western Conference standings after three victories and two losses in five matches. They are coming from a 3-1 victory over Portland last weekend, in whichMarco Delgadowas expelled.

On the other hand, LAFC are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings with 13 points so far, after four wins and only one draw. Last weekend they defeated Orlando City 4-2 as visitors, proving they want to maintain their leadership.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Date

LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are going to face each other on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The last time they faced each other was in October and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream LA Galaxy vs LAFC

The match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season to be played on Saturday, April 9, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, FOX Network, Foxsports.com