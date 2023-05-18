José Cifuentes has been a rock for LAFCin Major League Soccer since 2020, the World Cup veteran has played 127 games and scored 13 goals for the Los Angeles club. Cifuentes was a huge part of the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters Shield season for the club.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, it would seem that the Ecuadorian star is going to move to Rangers in Scotland. According to the transfer journalist, “The agents of the player has met with the club few days ago — all the parties confident to get the deal done soon.”.

Cifuentes has a contract with the MLS side until the end of the current season and with reports that Michael Beale wants the player in the summer, LAFC could get something out of José Cifuentes.

José Cifuentes to Rangers?

Rangers are trying to rebuild after falling short and losing the Scottish League to their archrivals Celtic. Rangers are set to make numerous signings in an effort to make a push to once again to win the league in Scotland and get back to Champions League soccer.

LAFC co-president John Thorrington stated he would not stand in the way of a move for José Cifuentes who is on record stating it was his dream to play in Europe. The transfer will most likely be minimal given the player is going to be a free agent in December. Still, a pre-contract could be signed and wait until the end of the season can also be in the cards, but that depends more on Rangers.