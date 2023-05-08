The Birmingham City supporters’player of the season could make a move to Scotland come the summer.

It has been a remarkable season for Auston Trusty at Birmingham City. Not only did the former Colorado Rapids defender score 4 goals in 43 Championship games, but he endeared himself to the Birmingham City faithful by becoming the supporters player of the season.

Trusty would also earn his first cap for the USMNT in 2023 in the CONCACAF Nations League A group phase match against Grenada. Trusty has been a breath of fresh air for USMNT fans, who have seen the United States struggle to find consistent defenders both on the national team and club level.

The on-loan Arsenal player is now reportedly being monitored by Scottish giants Rangers, who are willing to put up a transfer fee for the American defender.

Auston Trusty to Rangers?

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Rangers have been monitoring Trusty for some time and see the Scottish club as a good landing spot for the USMNT player. Rangers would pay Arsenal a £2 million transfer, although that number seems small given that Arsenal paid an undisclosed fee back in January and Trusty has only added to his value.

Michael Beale has Trusty high on his list of targets and Rangers has been home to many Americans over the years most notably Claudio Reyna. Trusty stated that his dream is to play in the Premier League and the American could have a few Premier League suitors in the summer given his level of play this season, although making the Arsenal squad looks doubtful.