Each year, one of the most interesting soccer games in the United States is the match between LAFC and LA Galaxy. For the 2022 MLS season, this duel will have a special ingredient as it could be Gareth Bale's presentation, so here are the probable lineups for the Week 19 confrontation.

The 2022 MLS season is coming to an end in its regular phase and all the teams are trying to get a spot in the Playoff bound. As every year, LAFC and LA Galaxy, two of the most powerful teams in the competition, give us two very interesting duels. Now it's time for the second one to be played, so here are the probable lineups for the match.

LAFC, one of the most recent teams to arrive to the Major League Soccer, is the leader of the Western Conference with 36 points. One of the two Los Angeles' teams has dominated through the first part of the regular season, but now it's time to end it as best as possible in order to enter the Playoffs in a positive streak.

As for their rivals, Los Angeles Galaxy, it is not the worst season, but neither the best. The ones coached by Greg Vanney are 4th in the Western Conference with 27 points, but one game less than LAFC. A possible win could give them again the possibility to get directly into the final round, but first they need to win El Tráfico.

LAFC's probable lineup

The match will take place this June 8th at 9:00 PM CT. LAFC will host this edition of El Trafico at the Banc of California Stadium. They will try to take revenge on their biggest rivals as they won the first duel by 2-1. It is uncertain if Gareth Bale could play this weekend.

LAFC probable lineup: M. Crepeau, D. Palacios, S. Ibeagha, Mamadou Fall, R. Hollingshead, K. Acosta, Ilie Sanchez, Jose Cifuentes, D. Musovski, Carlos Vela, C. Arango.

Los Angeles Galaxy's probable lineup

LA Galaxy will try to get back-to-back wins against their city rivals. With Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez as their biggest star, Vanney's team will aim to a possible victory or a draw in their rival's home in order to aspire still to the leadership in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Galaxy probable lineup: J. Bond, R. Edwards, Nick DePuy, D. Williams, J. Araujo, R. Raveloson, M. Delgado, D. Costa, V. Vazquez, Kevin Cabral, Chicharito.