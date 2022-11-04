Los Angeles FC will face Philadelphia Union in what will be the final game of the 2022 MLS season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 MLS final in your country

Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union will face each other in the final game of the 2022 MLS season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States this game through FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

It will be the grand final between the two best teams of this 2022, both in the postseason and in the regular phase, these two teams proved to be above the rest. Both finished as leaders of their respective conferences: Los Angeles FC in the West, and Philadelphia Union in the East, qualifying directly to the quarterfinals.

There, the California team eliminated the Los Angeles Galaxy, winning the game 3-2. In the semifinals they faced Austin FC, whom they beat 3-0. Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the quarterfinals, while in the semifinals they eliminated the defending champions, New York FC. Against them, they won 3-1 to reach the final.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Kick-Off Time

LAFC will play against Philadelphia Union for the final of the 2022 MLS final this Sunday, November 5 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (November 6)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 6)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 6)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 6)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 6)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 6)

Nigeria: 9:0 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 6)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 6)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Cameroon: ESPN Africa

Canada: TVA Sports, TSN App, TSN4, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN Extra

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: ESPN Africa

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier Player HD, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Premier Sports 2

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: ESPN Africa

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: ESPN Africa

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Senegal: ESPN Africa

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: ESPN Africa

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 14, DAZN

Tanzania: ESPN Africa

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: ESPN Africa

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Viaplay Sports 2, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Univision NOW, FOX Network, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN USA, SiriusXM FC

