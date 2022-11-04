Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union will face each other in the final game of the 2022 MLS season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States this game through FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.
It will be the grand final between the two best teams of this 2022, both in the postseason and in the regular phase, these two teams proved to be above the rest. Both finished as leaders of their respective conferences: Los Angeles FC in the West, and Philadelphia Union in the East, qualifying directly to the quarterfinals.
There, the California team eliminated the Los Angeles Galaxy, winning the game 3-2. In the semifinals they faced Austin FC, whom they beat 3-0. Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the quarterfinals, while in the semifinals they eliminated the defending champions, New York FC. Against them, they won 3-1 to reach the final.
LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Kick-Off Time
LAFC will play against Philadelphia Union for the final of the 2022 MLS final this Sunday, November 5 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (November 6)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 6)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 6)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 6)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 6)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 6)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 6)
Nigeria: 9:0 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 6)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 6)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Cameroon: ESPN Africa
Canada: TVA Sports, TSN App, TSN4, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN Extra
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: ESPN Africa
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier Player HD, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Premier Sports 2
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: ESPN Africa
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Senegal: ESPN Africa
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: ESPN Africa
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 14, DAZN
Tanzania: ESPN Africa
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: ESPN Africa
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Viaplay Sports 2, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, Viaplay UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Univision NOW, FOX Network, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN USA, SiriusXM FC